Fernandez (elbow) is starting for the Arizona League Dodgers on Tuesday, Jared Massey of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Fernandez underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2016 but is set to make his 2017 minor-league debut with the Dodgers' Rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories