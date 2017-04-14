Baez (thumb) was activated off the disabled list Friday J.P. Hoonstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Baez would be ready to come off the disabled list in time for the start of the Dodgers' series against the Diamondbacks, and that has since been confirmed after the hard-throwing reliever had a strong finish to his rehab assignment. The Dodgers optioned Josh Fields to clear a spot on the active roster. Expect Baez to slot back into his role as a mid-to-high leverage reliever.