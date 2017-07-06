Baez tossed a scoreless inning while striking out two batters in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old now has a 1.23 ERA to go along with 12 holds on the season. He continues to serve as the Dodgers' main bridge to Kenley Jansen, which should result in plenty of hold opportunities. While Baez's overall results have been pleasant for owners in holds leagues, we should be cognizant of an impending regression based on his 3.55 FIP and an extremely lucky 95.1 percent strand rate.