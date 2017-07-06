Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Continues producing in setup role
Baez tossed a scoreless inning while striking out two batters in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
The 29-year-old now has a 1.23 ERA to go along with 12 holds on the season. He continues to serve as the Dodgers' main bridge to Kenley Jansen, which should result in plenty of hold opportunities. While Baez's overall results have been pleasant for owners in holds leagues, we should be cognizant of an impending regression based on his 3.55 FIP and an extremely lucky 95.1 percent strand rate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up 10th hold despite shaky outing•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up fourth hold Friday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Strikes out two Friday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Gives up first run in loss•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Comes off disabled list Friday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Enjoys tidy rehab appearance•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...