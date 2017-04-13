Baez retired all four batters he faced during his Wednesday rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Manager Dave Roberts said Baez will return to the major leagues at some point over the weekend.

The Dodgers will be getting one of their chief setup pieces back in the fold. Baez ranks as one of Kenley Jansen's top backups in the closer picture, though there's all but no chance he usurps Jansen on performance alone.