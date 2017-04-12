Baez is expected to be activated from the disabled list when the Dodgers return home Friday, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.

Baez was originally hoping to be activated for the series with the Cubs, though now it appears he'll be ready to rejoin the Dodgers upon their arrival back in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old should slide into a role as setup man for Kenley Jansen once he returns.