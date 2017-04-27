Baez gave up a run while striking out two in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

The 29-year-old had tossed seven shutout innings before giving up a game-tying home run to Michael Morse. Fellow reliever, Sergio Romo, also gave up a homer Wednesday, so Baez's role as manager Dave Roberts' right-handed setup man appears to be safe, making him the most-appealing target for holds on the Dodgers.