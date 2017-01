Roibal agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

After posting promising numbers in Double-A during 2015, the 28-year-old struggled between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016, posting a combined 6.94 ERA across 35.0 innings. The righty will start the season in the minors and look to return to his 2015 form.