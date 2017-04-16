Hill (finger) is listed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's matchup against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Hill's presence in the starting lineup means that the Dodgers have activated him from the 10-day disabled list, as expected. The left-hander will make his second start of 2017, squaring off against Taijuan Walker and the Diamondbacks.

