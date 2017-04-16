Hill left Sunday's game in the fourth inning after aggravating the blister on his finger, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill can't seem to shake his blister-related health issues. After having a blister hinder his time with the Dodgers in 2016, he had one flare up early in the stages of the 2017 season. Hill came off the disabled list to pitch Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks but only managed to throw 54 pitches over three innings. Owners will want to monitor his status, as another DL stint could be in order depending on the severity of his ailment this time around.