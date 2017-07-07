Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans nine through seven in no-decision

Hill allowed just a single run on two hits with nine strikeouts through seven innings during Thursday's win over Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hill has now allowed just five runs through 26 innings with 35 strikeouts over his past four starts. It's an encouraging stretch, and he appears poised to return to being a high-end fantasy asset moving forward. Additionally, aside from a hiccup against Cleveland at Progression Field, he's been exceptional dating back to late May. Hill takes a 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 into the All-Star break.