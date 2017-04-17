Dodgers' Rich Hill: Placed on 10-day disabled list
Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to blisters, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hill has been dealing with constant blister issues since last season, and this already marks his second trip to the disabled list over blisters in 2017. Thanks to the new 10-day DL, Hill may miss just one start, but considering how much time he has missed recently to blisters, it's hard to be that optimistic about Hill going forward. To add another reason for concern, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said that the bullpen is an option for Hill, and Hill says he is open to the arrangement. Alex Wood will start in Hill's place Friday against Arizona.
