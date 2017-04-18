Hill (finger) played catch Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers have yet to outline a potential return for Hill, but the fact that he's participating in some level of baseball activity is a step in the right direction. However, he only pitched three innings in his most recent start and has dealt with blisters since the 2016 season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club proceed with caution with the 37-year-old southpaw.