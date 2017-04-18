Dodgers' Rich Hill: Resumes throwing
Hill (finger) played catch Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers have yet to outline a potential return for Hill, but the fact that he's participating in some level of baseball activity is a step in the right direction. However, he only pitched three innings in his most recent start and has dealt with blisters since the 2016 season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club proceed with caution with the 37-year-old southpaw.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Blister returns in Sunday's game•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated in advance of Sunday start•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set to start Sunday against Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws off flat ground, nearing return from disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for bullpen Thursday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...