Hill (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The southpaw was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 7, and if all goes well, Hill could return when first eligible on April 16. His fantasy owners had to prepare themselves for these types of absences in exchange for getting performance that's frequently elite when he's healthy. Either way, the waiting game continues.

