Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for simulated game Saturday
Hill is scheduled to toss 30-35 pitches Saturday in either a simulated game setting or a minor-league game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill tossed 30 pitches with his finger uncovered and said he was "ready to go," though manager Dave Roberts said his pitch quality wasn't where it needs to be be. If all goes well Saturday, he could be on track for an early-May return, though it's hard to be optimistic given his past struggles with blisters.
