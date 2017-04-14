Hill (finger) will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran lefty had another strong throwing session Friday and it appears that his blister issue is behind him to the point where he'll be activated from the disabled list over the weekend. He'll face Arizona's Taijuan Walker in his return to action.

