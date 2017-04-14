Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set to start Sunday against Arizona
Hill (finger) will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran lefty had another strong throwing session Friday and it appears that his blister issue is behind him to the point where he'll be activated from the disabled list over the weekend. He'll face Arizona's Taijuan Walker in his return to action.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws off flat ground, nearing return from disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for bullpen Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Sent to DL with more blister issues•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: X-rays negative•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for X-ray•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Saves best for last start of spring•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...