Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out 11 Padres in win Saturday
Hill (5-4) was dominant in his start against the Padres on Saturday, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just four hits and recording 11 strikeouts.
It marked a career high in strikeouts for Hill, who owns a 1.89 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB over his last three outings. The veteran southpaw allowed Manuel Margot to reach third base after a double in the third inning, but went on to retire 13 of the next 14 hitters en route to his fifth win of the season. Hill's 4.78 FIP indicates there may be some regression following this recent hot streak, but this strong close to the first half of the season is a nice development. He'll have a chance to keep it going next Saturday against Kansas City.
