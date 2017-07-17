Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out nine through five

Hill (6-4) allowed just one run on five hits while striking out nine batters through five innings during Sunday's win over Miami.

Hill has now collected 44 strikeouts through just 31 innings over his past five starts, and the lefty has surrendered only six runs during that dominant stretch. He's clearly settling in on the mound and has posted tremendous fantasy numbers when healthy over the past two seasons. Everything appears to be trending in the right direction for an impressive stretch drive from Hill, and he projects to face the Braves at Dodger Stadium in his next start.