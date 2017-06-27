Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out seven in loss to Angels
Hill (4-4) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out seven over seven innings in a loss Monday against the Angels.
The start was Hill's longest of the season, as he has a knack for running up late counts in part due to his excellent swing and miss ability. That ability was on display Monday night, as Hill racked up 15 swinging strikes in 99 pitches. Hill now has 15 strikeouts in 12 innings over his previous two starts. His ERA sits at a mediocre 4.60, but it's hard to ignore someone flashing stuff that nasty.
