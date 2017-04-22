Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws from bullpen mound
Hill (finger) threw off the bullpen mound Saturday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
He also played catch -- something he has been doing for much of the week. His timetable for returning to the rotation is unclear, but it sounds like he's making progress. Alex Wood will remain in the rotation for now.
