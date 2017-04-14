Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws off flat ground, nearing return from disabled list
Hill (finger) threw a flat ground session Friday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
It appears that Hill was able to get through Friday's session without incident, which suggests that he could be on track to return from the disabled list to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He landed on the disabled list with a blister issue on his throwing hand prior to Los Angeles' series against the Rockies last week, but he may be back on the mound when he's first eligible to come off the DL. The Dodgers will have further confirmation on Sunday's potential starter later in the weekend.
