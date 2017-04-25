Hill (finger) will throw without the bandage covering his blister on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill has been throwing with a bandage for the last few days. This bullpen session will likely determine whether or not Hill is ready to go on a rehab assignment. If so, an early May return to the rotation is possible, but given the consistent struggles Hill has had with blisters since last season, it's hard to be optimistic until his return is confirmed.