Dodgers' Rich Hill: To throw without bandage Tuesday
Hill (finger) will throw without the bandage covering his blister on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill has been throwing with a bandage for the last few days. This bullpen session will likely determine whether or not Hill is ready to go on a rehab assignment. If so, an early May return to the rotation is possible, but given the consistent struggles Hill has had with blisters since last season, it's hard to be optimistic until his return is confirmed.
More News
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...