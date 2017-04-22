Hill (finger) will need to go on a rehab start before returning for the big-league club, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday with a band-aid covering his blister and expects to throw off a mound without covering the blister in the next few days. The Dodgers want to send him on a rehab assignment to see how the blister holds up before he rejoins the rotation. This suggests that Hill will not be an option to return to the rotation until May. Meanwhile, Julio Urias may make his next start in the majors next week against the Giants.