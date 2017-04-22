Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will need rehab start
Hill (finger) will need to go on a rehab start before returning for the big-league club, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday with a band-aid covering his blister and expects to throw off a mound without covering the blister in the next few days. The Dodgers want to send him on a rehab assignment to see how the blister holds up before he rejoins the rotation. This suggests that Hill will not be an option to return to the rotation until May. Meanwhile, Julio Urias may make his next start in the majors next week against the Giants.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws from bullpen mound•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Resumes throwing•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Blister returns in Sunday's game•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated in advance of Sunday start•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set to start Sunday against Arizona•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...