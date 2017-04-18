Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Called up, gets start Monday
Segedin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday's game. He got a spot-start at first base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 4-2 loss to Arizona.
The 28-year-old was called up to replace Rich Hill (finger) on the 25-man roster. Segedin was immediately thrown into the starting lineup and came through for his club, scoring one of the Dodgers' two runs off of Robbie Ray on Monday. It is unclear if he will stay with the big club for the duration of Hill's DL stint, as the Dodgers appear to need more bullpen arms to offset their recent run of short outings from pitchers not named Clayton Kershaw.
