Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Lands on DL
Segedin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right big toe strain.
Segedin injured his toe in just his second game after being called-up to the big leagues. Brett Eibner was promoted from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster for the time being. Segedin was 1-for-4 through two games before injuring his toe. It's unclear if he'll rejoin the Dodgers or head back to Triple-A upon his activation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Called up, gets start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Returns from WBC with bang•
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: May get left behind this spring•
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Returns from paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...