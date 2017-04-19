Segedin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right big toe strain.

Segedin injured his toe in just his second game after being called-up to the big leagues. Brett Eibner was promoted from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster for the time being. Segedin was 1-for-4 through two games before injuring his toe. It's unclear if he'll rejoin the Dodgers or head back to Triple-A upon his activation.