Segedin may find it hard to crack the 25-man roster this season.

With the emergence of Andrew Toles and the return of Andre Ethier to compliment the likes of Trayce Thompson, Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez, Segedin will find it hard to even land a backup outfield position. There may be hope if he targets a backup corner infield spot, but he will face competition at those positions as well. Barring a torrid hot spring campaign, Segedin will likely start the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City.