If Stripling doesn't win the Dodgers' fifth starter job this spring, he could stick on the 25-man roster as a reliever, the LA Times reports.

This move would make sense considering the Dodgers' lack of bullpen depth behind the recently re-signed Kenley Jansen. Stripling posted a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances (14 starts) in his rookie season last year, showing that he can pitch in the majors as a swingman.