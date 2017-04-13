Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Excelling in relief early on
Stripling was perfect through 1.2 innings Wednesday, striking out four in a win over the Cubs.
With the Dodgers having a plethora of veteran rotation candidates, the 27-year-old was pushed into a relief role this spring. He has excelled as a reliever, posting a 1.42 ERA with 10 strikeouts and no walks in 6.1 innings. Stripling had moderate success as a swingman last season (3.96 ERA and 1.26 WHIP), but early results point to an improvement this year. If an injury-prone Dodgers rotation opens up a spot for the young righty, he would garner immediate deep-league value.
