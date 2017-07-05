Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Stripling received the promotion on the heels of Hyun-Jin Ryu's placement on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot contusion. Stripling, who held a 4.03 ERA over 38 innings with the Dodgers before being optioned in late June, will return to his role as a low-leverage, long relief bullpen arm for the big-league club.