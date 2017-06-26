Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Sent back to minors
Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling ate up two innings Sunday, which was all the Dodgers really needed from him. He owns a mediocre 4.03 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 38 innings and will likely be up and down all season long.
