Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stripling ate up two innings Sunday, which was all the Dodgers really needed from him. He owns a mediocre 4.03 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 38 innings and will likely be up and down all season long.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories