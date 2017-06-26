Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Kazmir will make his first appearance of the season in a rehab start Monday for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kazmir was reportedly hitting the low 90s with his fastball in previous sessions, which is what gave the team enough confidence to send him into game action. He will likely require a full 20-day rehab assignment before he's fully stretched out and ready to return to the majors, but there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the injury prone veteran. As long as he avoids setbacks, Kazmir can be expected back soon after the All-Star break.
