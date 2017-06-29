Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Experiencing soreness in pitching arm
Kazmir (hip) felt discomfort in his arm following his rehab start Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.
Kazmir, who has been out with a hip issue since spring training, only threw three innings Monday but said he was surprised to experience his normal arm soreness the next day. His fastball reached 92 MPH in the outing, a good sign given that he hovered between 82 and 84 towards the end of spring training, but the soreness is cause enough for him to be re-evaluated Thursday in a bullpen session with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. His next rehab start is currently scheduled for this weekend with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Throwing with weighted ball•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Slides to 60-day DL•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: To throw bullpen session Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....