Kazmir (hip) felt discomfort in his arm following his rehab start Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Kazmir, who has been out with a hip issue since spring training, only threw three innings Monday but said he was surprised to experience his normal arm soreness the next day. His fastball reached 92 MPH in the outing, a good sign given that he hovered between 82 and 84 towards the end of spring training, but the soreness is cause enough for him to be re-evaluated Thursday in a bullpen session with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. His next rehab start is currently scheduled for this weekend with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.