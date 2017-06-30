Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Good to go for Sunday rehab start
Kazmir (hip) is scheduled to make another rehab start Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He had been experiencing some arm soreness after his most recent rehab outing earlier in the week, but a strong bullpen session Thursday keeps Kazmir on track to make another outing over the weekend at High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Still, even if Sunday's outing goes according to plan, Kazmir's still unlikely to be back until after the All-Star break.
