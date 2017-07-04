Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Next rehab start to be at High-A
Kazmir (hip) is scheduled to make another rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kazmir tossed three innings during his last rehab start for the Quakes, and while everything went well, he's slated to make his third start at High-A before moving on. The 23-year-old, who has been sidelined all season with a hip injury, isn't expected back until after the All-Star break.
