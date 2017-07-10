Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Struggles in third rehab start
Kazmir (hip) gave up four runs on five hits while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
The 33-year-old made two positive rehab starts before regressing in his third appearance. While there were no reported setbacks with his hip or arm, there isn't a set timetable for a return to the majors for the oft-injured southpaw due to a crowded rotation of veteran options. It would likely take an injury to one of the Dodgers' current starters to open up a spot for Kazmir if and when he is ready to return.
