Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Suffers setback in rehab

Kazmir (hip) felt tightness during a throwing session Thursday and was forced to cut it short, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kazmir was aiming for a quick return, but at this point, he isn't close to a rehab assignment. As such, we should assume he will miss at last another two weeks, and given Kazmir's injury history, it could be more. He has been dealing with the hip injury since training camp, and the way it has lingered can't give fantasy owners confidence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories