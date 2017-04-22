Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Throws bullpen session
Kazmir (hip) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
Manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt were looking on as Kazmir resumed throwing after suffering a setback earlier in the week. His return timetable remains fluid, but for now Alex Wood will continue to operate as the Dodgers' fifth starter.
