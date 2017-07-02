Kazmir (hip) gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in three innings in Sunday's rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

While Kazmir is working his way back from a hip injury, perhaps more concerning is the arm soreness he has experienced recently, so it was good to see him make this rehab start. It is unclear where he will make his next rehab start, and he is not expected to return to the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.