Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Fully recovered from wrist surgery
Van Slyke said Saturday that his wrist is 100 percent recovered from surgery, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Van Slyke was shut down in August last season to have surgery on his right wrist, but before that, he posted just a .606 OPS in 113 plate appearances. Now that he is healthy, he should assume his usual depth role as a starter against left-handers.
