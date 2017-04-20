Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Launches home run in Wednesday's win
Van Slyke went 1-for-3 with a home run and a strikeout to boost the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory over the Rockies.
Grabbing a start against left-hander Tyler Anderson, Van Slyke took no time to announce his presence with authority, bashing a 2-2 offering into straight-away center field for his first homer of the season. Despite the big blast, the 30-year-old really only poses as a streaming option when the Dodgers face southpaw starters, and even then, his .150 batting average on the season certainly doesn't instill much confidence in anyone willing to take a chance on him.
