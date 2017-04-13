Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Starting against LHP
Van Slyke is in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, batting fifth and playing first base, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Van Slyke fills in for Adrian Gonzalez against another left-handed pitcher, this time the Cubs' Brett Anderson. Considering his spot in the heart of Thursday's order and his platoon preference against southpaws, Van Slyke could serve as a decent daily fantasy sleeper.
