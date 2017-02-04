Romo agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, pending a physical, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Financial terms were not immediately available. Romo turned in another sub-3.00 ERA season with the Giants in 2016, his sixth in seven years, relying primarily on his trademark slider to strike batters out at a 28.2 percent clip. He won't be a real threat to a healthy Kenley Jansen for the closer role, but Romo will solidify the bridge the ninth inning and could step in if Jansen were to get hurt.

