Romo recorded just one out before surrendering a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Romo was brought into the game to protect a three-run lead against his former club, but he served up a two-run blast to Christian Arroyo, which sparked a late-inning comeback for the Giants. The veteran reliever technically earned his third hold of the season Wednesday, but with a 10.57 ERA in 10 appearances, even owners in holds leagues will find it hard to roster him until he settles down.