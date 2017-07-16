Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Falls out of favor
Romo has faced just one batter in the month of July.
The All-Star break has contributed to the layoff, but just one appearance in 10 games doesn't bode well for Romo's stance in the Dodgers' bullpen. There have been no reported injuries to the 34-year-old, so manager Dave Roberts may simply be reluctant to use the veteran after he posted a 6.12 ERA through 25 innings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Sharp in return Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Activated from disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Expected to make rehab appearance at High-A•
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Tosses simulated inning Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Being used situationally•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...