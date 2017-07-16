Play

Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Falls out of favor

Romo has faced just one batter in the month of July.

The All-Star break has contributed to the layoff, but just one appearance in 10 games doesn't bode well for Romo's stance in the Dodgers' bullpen. There have been no reported injuries to the 34-year-old, so manager Dave Roberts may simply be reluctant to use the veteran after he posted a 6.12 ERA through 25 innings this season.

