Romo gave up five runs in a disastrous eighth inning against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

It was a night to forget for the veteran reliever, as he was called for a balk and then proceeded to lose his command en route to a five-run blemish on his stat line. The rough outing ballooned the 34-year-old's ERA to 11.81 in seven appearances. Romo has posted an ERA below 3.00 in his last two campaigns, so his ERA won't stay this high for long. That being said, owners in holds leagues may want to look elsewhere to accumulate the stat, as Romo has just accrued two holds in the first few weeks of the regular season.