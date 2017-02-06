Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Set to sign with Dodgers
Romo agreed to a deal with the Dodgers on Monday pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Romo missed time with a forearm injury last season but pitched well in his limited opportunities. He posted a 2.64 ERA with a 9.7 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 across 30.2 innings with the Giants last year. He should serve as the setup man for closer Kenley Janson.
