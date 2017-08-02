Heredia was promoted to Low-A Great Lakes on Wednesday.

It's the second promotion of the season for the Dominican outfielder, who has decimated pitching in both the Arizona and Pioneer Leagues, batting above .400 at each stop. The 18-year-old should find full-season affiliate ball a little more challenging, but even if he endures some rough patches over the next few weeks, it won't put a damper on his long-term outlook. Heredia will be one of the youngest players in the Midwest League upon his arrival, so some struggles are certainly expected.