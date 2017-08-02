Dodgers' Starling Heredia: Called up to Low-A squad
Heredia was promoted to Low-A Great Lakes on Wednesday.
It's the second promotion of the season for the Dominican outfielder, who has decimated pitching in both the Arizona and Pioneer Leagues, batting above .400 at each stop. The 18-year-old should find full-season affiliate ball a little more challenging, but even if he endures some rough patches over the next few weeks, it won't put a damper on his long-term outlook. Heredia will be one of the youngest players in the Midwest League upon his arrival, so some struggles are certainly expected.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...