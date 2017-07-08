Dodgers' Starling Heredia: Earns quick promotion to Pioneer League
Heredia, 18, is hitting .436/.500/.795 with two home runs, two steals (on three attempts) and a 9:5 K:BB in 39 at-bats split between the Arizona League and the Pioneer League.
He was quickly promoted from the AZL to Ogden after abusing AZL pitching to the tune of a 1.357 OPS. Pioneer League pitchers have had only marginally better luck, as Heredia is 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles through two games. Don't be surprised if he hits his way to the Midwest League before season's end.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...