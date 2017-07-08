Heredia, 18, is hitting .436/.500/.795 with two home runs, two steals (on three attempts) and a 9:5 K:BB in 39 at-bats split between the Arizona League and the Pioneer League.

He was quickly promoted from the AZL to Ogden after abusing AZL pitching to the tune of a 1.357 OPS. Pioneer League pitchers have had only marginally better luck, as Heredia is 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles through two games. Don't be surprised if he hits his way to the Midwest League before season's end.