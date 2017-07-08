Heredia, 18, is hitting .436/.500/.795 with two home runs, two steals (on three attempts) and a 9:5 K:BB in 39 at-bats split between the Arizona League and the Pioneer League.

He was quickly promoted from the AZL to Ogden after abusing AZL pitching to the tune of a 1.357 OPS. Pioneer League pitchers have had only marginally better luck, as Heredia is 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles through two games. Don't be surprised if he hits his way to the Midwest League before season's end.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast