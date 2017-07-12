Play

Cunningham was traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder was slashing .270/.401/.400 with 27 RBI with Triple-A Memphis this season, a string of success he'll look to continue with his new club, Triple-A Oklahoma City. Cunningham has a career .207 batting average over 68 major league at-bats and will primarily serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast