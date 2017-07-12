Cunningham was traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder was slashing .270/.401/.400 with 27 RBI with Triple-A Memphis this season, a string of success he'll look to continue with his new club, Triple-A Oklahoma City. Cunningham has a career .207 batting average over 68 major league at-bats and will primarily serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers.