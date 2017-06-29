Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Homers in loss
Thompson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the Angels.
Thompson flashed power upside through his first two stints in the majors and has been especially dangerous against southpaws with a .252 ISO and .356 wOBA entering this season. That's worth keeping in mind for daily contests. However, Thompson doesn't project to receive enough playing time to be a viable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starts in right Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sitting against Greinke•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...