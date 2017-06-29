Thompson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

Thompson flashed power upside through his first two stints in the majors and has been especially dangerous against southpaws with a .252 ISO and .356 wOBA entering this season. That's worth keeping in mind for daily contests. However, Thompson doesn't project to receive enough playing time to be a viable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.

