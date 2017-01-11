Thompson (back) is progressing toward baseball activities, but might not be ready for the start of spring training, SB Nation's Eric Stephen reports.

He suffered two fractures in his back and missed almost the final three months of the regular season. If the team is saying his availability for the start of spring training is in jeopardy, then it is safe to assume he is realistically in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season. When healthy, he figures to occupy the short side of an outfield platoon.